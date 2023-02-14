Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance at the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Investigators are still sorting out why a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and wounding five. The gunman fatally shot himself after a roughly three-hour manhunt. Here’s a timeline of events during and after Monday’s shooting (all times Eastern).

8:15 p.m. — Gunshot heard outside classroom. Gunman enters the room seconds later and fires several shots, witnesses say.

8:18 p.m. — Callers to 911 report a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Shortly afterward, shots reported at MSU Union building.

8:31 p.m. — University police issue secure-in-place, “run, hide, fight” alert.

10:04 p.m. — Second alert warns “a person is actively shooting” on campus, tells people to secure in place, mute cell phones, stay quiet. Suspect described as “short male with mask.”

10:26 p.m. — All campus activities canceled for 48 hours, people asked to stay away.

11 p.m. — Authorities say five people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries. Around that time, campus security cameras catch images of suspect.

11:18 p.m. — Two photos released of suspect in a stairway wearing jean jacket, red shoes, baseball cap.

11:35 p.m. — Suspect is located. Police later say an “alert citizen” recognized him in the Lansing area, miles from campus.

11:36 p.m. — Police announce three fatalities in addition to five wounded.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday — Police report suspect located off campus, and is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Shelter-in-place notice lifted.

12:58 a.m. — “This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in a statement decrying gun violence. “Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer.”

1:21 a.m. — Authorities designate spot for parents to pick up students wishing to leave campus.

8 a.m. — At news conference, police say all eight shooting victims are students. Five remain in critical condition. Shooter identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43.