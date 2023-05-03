Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal

FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker watches the NCAA college football team's game against Rutgers, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Tucker will wrap up spring practice Saturday afternoon, April 15, at Spartan Stadium, where fans will watch a 15-period practice that will include first-string offensive players scrimmaging against the team's top defense. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said Tuesday.

Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts on Sunday, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.

Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.

