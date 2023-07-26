Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
A woman uses a shopping bag to protect her head from the rain while walking down West Third Street in Royal Oak, Mich, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
A large tree lies uprooted on a two-story house in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
A fallen tree blocked a driveway and sidewalk in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
A fallen tree limb blocked a street in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
A fallen tree limb blocks a street in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
Downed tree limbs sit after a severe storm in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 140,000 customers, utilities and others reported.
DTE Energy reported nearly 108,000 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m., and Consumers Energy reported more than 32,000 without service.
The National Weather Service reported trees and tree limbs had fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan.
The weather service measured a 67 mph (107.83 kilometer-per-hour) wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.