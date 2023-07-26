Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan, cutting power to more than 140,000

A woman uses a shopping bag to protect her head from the rain while walking down West Third Street in Royal Oak, Mich, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
A large tree lies uprooted on a two-story house in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
A fallen tree blocked a driveway and sidewalk in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
A fallen tree limb blocked a street in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
A fallen tree limb blocks a street in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., after a severe storm, Wednesday, July 26, 2033. (AP Photo/Ed White)
Downed tree limbs sit after a severe storm in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 140,000 customers, utilities and others reported.

DTE Energy reported nearly 108,000 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m., and Consumers Energy reported more than 32,000 without service.

The National Weather Service reported trees and tree limbs had fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan.

The weather service measured a 67 mph (107.83 kilometer-per-hour) wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.