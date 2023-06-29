Man faces federal charges for swastika on Michigan synagogue

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Religion

Man faces federal charges for swastika on Michigan synagogue

 
Share

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged in federal court with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika in 2019.

A swastika was sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was indicted on charges of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property. He was released on bond Thursday following his arrest in Saline in southeastern Michigan. A not-guilty plea was entered.

Other news
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan first introduced in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal will soon be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, June 29, 2023. The package will create stricter punishments for sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment and protect students who report it. It will also require the creation and distribution of comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills that will create stricter punishments for sexual assault that takes place under the guise of medical treatment.
FILE - Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the state’s first openly gay state senator, speaks to the media on Feb. 9, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan lawmakers gave final legislative approval to legislation banning so-called conversion therapy for minors as Democrats in the state continue to advance a pro-LGBTQ agenda in their first months in power. (Kevin Fowler/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign via AP, File)
Michigan Legislature approves ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ+ minors
Michigan is set to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors after the state Senate sent the legislation to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Tuesday.
Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, left, speaks to legislative staff on the House floor as lawmakers work towards completing a state budget ahead of a July 1 deadline, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)
Michigan Democrats gain Republican support to pass a record budget centered on education
Michigan lawmakers have passed a record budget centering on education, infrastructure and the environment.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Trump is honored by Republicans as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice
Former President Donald Trump has been honored as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice.

“No one should be the target of hate because of their race, ethnicity, religion or any other status,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.

It wasn’t clear why there was a nearly four-year gap between the vandalism and the indictment. Totten spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said she couldn’t comment on charging decisions.

In 2021, a New Jersey man, Richard Tobin, was sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to direct others to deface Temple Jacob as well as a synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin. Tobin admitted he was a member of a white supremacist group.

The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.