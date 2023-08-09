Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall
Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
U.S. News

Michigan trooper who ordered dog on injured motorist is acquitted of assault

 
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A jury acquitted a Michigan State Police trooper who was charged with assault for not calling off his dog when a suspect was on the ground with a broken hip.

Prosecutors said Parker Surbrook’s police dog, Knox, bit and pulled on Robert Gilliam for nearly four minutes in Lansing in 2020. The man couldn’t flee because of his injuries and had begged the trooper to remove the dog.

Defense attorney Patrick O’Keefe said the trooper was following his training while waiting for other officers to arrive. He called it a “highly stressful, potentially lethal situation.”

“You can second-guess what I did, but I know what my dog did. He was protecting me,” Surbrook testified.

Other news
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31, 2023, at the Wyandotte Fire Department, in Wyandotte, Mich. The mother of a Michigan man accused of making death threats on social media against Democratic politicians, including Whitmer, is now facing federal charges, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Aug. 8, accusing her of lying when she purchased firearms that were later found in her son's possession. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
FILE - Rapper Jay-Z, left, shakes hands with NBA All-Star Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Feb. 19, 2006. Just as a movie soundtrack helps viewers follow the action of the narrative through each plot twist, hip-hop has done the same for basketball via the NBA. A legacy was passed to Iverson when he entered the NBA in 1996, embodying hip-hop culture in everything he did, from his clothes to his corn rows. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
The NBA has been playing to a hip-hop beat for nearly 50 years
Chase Elliott looks on before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott running out of time to make playoffs

Surbrook was acquitted of felonious assault Tuesday following a three-day trial in Ingham County, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Gilliam led police on a high-speed chase after Surbrook suspected a man with him outside a liquor store might be carrying a gun. Gilliam said he was on parole in another state and feared the consequences.

The vehicle crashed as Gilliam tried to turn into an apartment complex, and he opened the door and fell to the ground. Surbrook and his dog then arrived.

“Stay on him!” the trooper repeatedly told Knox, according to video.

“Yes, he fled. Yes, he committed a felony,” assistant prosecutor Kristen Rolph told the jury, referring to Gilliam. “That doesn’t mean that what happened to him was something he deserved.”

A civil lawsuit against the state and Surbrook is pending in federal court.