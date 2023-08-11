Live updates: Maui fires
Standoff in Michigan ends with suspect dead and deputy US marshal injured

 
GOETZVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A standoff between law enforcement and a suspect in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula ended with the suspect dead and a deputy U.S. marshal injured, authorities said Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group was trying to serve arrest warrants for Lindsey and Giovanni McNab, a married couple, at a home in Goetzville, Michigan, when Giovanni McNab opened fire and injured a deputy marshal Wednesday morning, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The couple was wanted out of Christian County, Missouri, for abduction and parental kidnapping. After Lindsey McNab was arrested earlier Wednesday, Giovanni McNab barricaded himself with two abducted minor children inside the Goetzville residence at the eastern end of the Upper Peninsula, the news release said.

The standoff ended Wednesday night when members of a tactical unit approached the home and found Giovanni McNab dead, the news release said.

It’s unknown how McNab died, the release said.

The two abducted minor children were found unharmed and were placed into the custody of Michigan Children’s Protective Services, it said. Their ages weren’t provided.

The deputy marshal who was injured is in stable condition at a hospital, the news release said. The marshal’s name hasn’t been released.

The incident remains under investigation, the release said.

It wasn’t clear whether Lindsey McNab has an attorney who might comment on the case. She didn’t appear in online court records for Chippewa County, where Goetzville is located.