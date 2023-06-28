Microsoft CEO Nadella tells a judge his planned Activision takeover is good for gaming

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Business

Microsoft CEO Nadella tells a judge his planned Activision takeover is good for gaming

An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday, June 28, to defend the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard against an attempt by federal regulators to block the deal. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console, has hailed the deal with Activision Blizzard as a way to make popular Activision games such as Call of Duty more widely available. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
1 of 12 | 

An image from Activision’s Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday, June 28, to defend the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard against an attempt by federal regulators to block the deal. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console, has hailed the deal with Activision Blizzard as a way to make popular Activision games such as Call of Duty more widely available. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to defend the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard against an attempt by federal regulators to block the deal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
2 of 12 | 

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in court Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to defend the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard against an attempt by federal regulators to block the deal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
3 of 12 | 

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
4 of 12 | 

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in San Fransisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
5 of 12 | 

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in San Fransisco. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in San Fransisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
6 of 12 | 

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in San Fransisco. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
7 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
8 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
9 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
10 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
11 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
12 of 12 | 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MATT O’BRIEN and AP Technology Writer
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told a judge Wednesday that Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard will be good for the gaming industry, remarks that came as he defended the deal against an attempt by federal regulators to block it.

Nadella said Microsoft’s goal is to get Activision games on as many platforms as possible, much as Microsoft has with its traditional software products.

“I love their console games, I love their PC games and I particularly love their mobile games,” Nadella said. Microsoft doesn’t yet have much of a footprint in mobile gaming.

Other news
This undated photo courtesy of Unity Technologies, a video game software company, shows Unity CEO John Riccitiello. Riccitiello has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became the head of games giant Electronic Arts. (Courtesy Unity Technologies via AP)
Insider Q&A: John Riccitiello, CEO of video game software company Unity, on AI and gaming’s future
John Riccitiello, the CEO of video game software company Unity, has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became CEO of games giant Electronic Arts.
The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Federal regulators on Thursday launched a legal attack on Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard by depicting it as an anticompetitive weapon while Microsoft hailed the deal as a way to make popular games such as Call of Duty more widely available at cheape
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion.
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth appears during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. The release of “Diablo IV” is right around the corner. Early access for the highly anticipated action role-playing game begins Thursday night — ahead of next week’s official launch. “Diablo IV” marks the latest installment of Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo” series. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Some ‘Diablo IV’ players report invalid license error message after early access launch
Early access for “Diablo IV” began Thursday night — but the rollout of the highly anticipated action role-playing video game didn’t come without speedbumps, notably for PlayStation users.

The judge interjected to ask if Nadella plays Activision’s Candy Crush on mobile, and the CEO drew laughter from the courtroom when he said he does.

Nadella also said Microsoft has no interest in shutting out rival Sony’s PlayStation by making popular Activision games exclusive to Microsoft’s own Xbox system.

“There should be no ambiguity in our support for the Sony platform,” Nadella said after taking the witness stand in a San Francisco court, describing a conversation he had with Sony’s CEO shortly after the deal was announced.

The remarks were meant to undercut a key claim by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which argues the acquisition will harm competition.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick also testified Wednesday, asserting that there’s no business incentive to deprive Microsoft gaming rivals like Sony of the popular Activision game Call of Duty, because such a move would alienate the franchise’s devoted fanbase.

Kotick said it doesn’t make sense to make Call of Duty exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox console or to offer subpar versions of the military action game on other systems, like Sony’s PlayStation.

Removing the game from PlayStation ”would cause serious reputational damage,” Kotick said. He added that making a subpar version for PlayStation would bring “vitriol from gamers” and is not something Activision developers would do.

Nadella and Kotick both testified before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on the fourth day of a court hearing in San Francisco. The proceedings are likely to make or break what would be the most expensive acquisition in technology history.

Kotick said it’s important for the deal to go through, noting that 98% of Activision Blizzard shareholders voted for the transaction.

The hearing represents a major test of the FTC’s amped-up oversight of Big Tech under Chairperson Lina Khan, who has said U.S. regulators were too lenient in past deals that helped increase the power of companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. The courtroom tussle with Microsoft comes after the FTC took Facebook owner Meta Platforms to court in Silicon Valley to try to stop a takeover of a virtual reality fitness company only to be rebuffed by the judge in that case.

Microsoft has hailed the deal with Activision Blizzard as a way to make popular Activision games such as Call of Duty more widely available.

Kotick, who has run Activision since 1991, wasn’t totally on board with all of Microsoft’s ideas. Under questioning from an FTC lawyer, he admitted an aversion to multi-game subscription services — such as the Xbox Game Pass — that Microsoft hopes to add more Activision games to after the takeover. But, he said, “I can have a philosophical disagreement with the way that Microsoft approaches its business.”

The FTC is trying to persuade Corley to issue an order stopping the takeover from being consummated before a more extensive administrative trial begins Aug. 2 in Washington. Microsoft is fighting to close the deal ahead of a July 18 deadline that could trigger it having to pay a $3 billion breakup fee to Activision.

Microsoft struck the deal 17 months ago in hopes of expanding its video game imprint beyond Xbox, which has about half the market share of the longtime industry leader Sony and its PlayStation device.

The court also heard this week from Sony gaming executive Jim Ryan, whose testimony came from a videotaped deposition.

Recorded in April, Ryan said he initially expressed little worry about the acquisition after private conversations with Kotick and Xbox chief Phil Spencer. But Ryan said he later came to believe Microsoft would leverage Call of Duty’s popularity to disadvantage PlayStation.

“The harm to (Sony) arises from gamers deserting our platform and going to Xbox,” said Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Even if Microsoft followed through with a pledge to keep the game on PlayStation, Ryan said there could still be “some form of degraded experience for PlayStation gamers.”

Microsoft has accused the FTC of ignoring pressure the company’s gaming division will be under to deliver profit margins that justify the huge price being paid for Activision and the fierce backlash likely from highly opinionated video game fans if a popular franchise such as Call of Duty is withheld from other platforms.

Harvard University economist Robin Lee, a hired expert brought in by the FTC, testified Tuesday that such backlash would likely be offset by the “pretty substantial economic benefits” Microsoft could get by shutting out rivals from access to Call of Duty and other popular games, such as by allowing Xbox users to get earlier or better versions of the game.

Lee’s testimony led the judge to question Tuesday whether Call of Duty’s centrality in the case might distinguish the acquisition from other game industry deals.

“It’s a unicorn in the durability, in the popularity, in the numbers,” Corley said. “It certainly stands out.”

Microsoft has pointed to commitments it has already made to make Call of Duty available on Nintendo’s Switch console and a Nvidia gaming subscription service as evidence that the Activision deal would benefit consumers.

Microsoft also tried to present evidence that Sony is trying to blow up the deal to preserve its giant lead in the console market.

The proceedings are scheduled to conclude Thursday. Another major regulator, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, also has taken action to thwart Microsoft’s takeover.

—————

AP Technology Writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this report.