Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Business

Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal

FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game ‘Call of Duty’ at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By KELVIN CHAN
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.

Judge Marcus Smith conditionally approved a joint request from Microsoft and the Competition and Markets Authority to delay the appeal that the company set in motion after the CMA initially rejected the deal. The regulator later pushed back its final decision so it can consider Microsoft’s argument that new developments mean its blockbuster purchase of the Call of Duty game maker should go through.

Also on Monday, a group of gamers who’ve described themselves as Activision fans made a last-ditch effort to stop the deal in the U.S., asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order that would block Microsoft from imminently closing the deal before its self-imposed Tuesday deadline.

Other news
FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard.
File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators
A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard.
File - An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Microsoft gets more time from UK to plead case to buy video game maker Activision
British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard.
File - An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover
The Federal Trade Commission says it is appealing a judge’s ruling that would have allowed Microsoft to close its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

The deal has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.

The U.K. blocked the deal on concerns that it would stifle competition in the small but fast-growing cloud gaming market. It also faced stiff resistance from rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation console that is a rival to Microsoft’s Xbox game system.

But those positions appeared to be softening. Microsoft said Sunday it signed a 10-year agreement with Sony to keep the popular Call of Duty video game series on the PlayStation if the merger goes through.

Activision’s Call of Duty series of games has been a flashpoint in the merger battle fuelled by Sony’s fears it would lose access to the title.

As it tried to win over regulators around the world, Microsoft has been signing provisional agreements to license Activision titles like Call of Duty to Nintendo and some cloud gaming providers. Sony had been holding out until now.

The British watchdog said last week that it’s giving itself six extra weeks to consider Microsoft’s submission outlining new developments and “special reasons” why the deal should be approved.

Smith said his ruling was conditional based on the CMA providing written explanations to address some points he raised. He said it would also help if Microsoft provided a statement “explaning the significance of the Sony transaction.”

The judge acknowledged the need to come up with a speedy decision before Tuesday, which marks an important deadline for the deal. Both Microsoft and Activision had agreed that either party could walk away from the planned merger if it hasn’t closed by then, triggering Microsoft to potentially have to pay a $3 billion breakup fee unless both sides decided to renegotiate.

“It is obviously clear that this is an urgent matter which requires an urgent if conditional outcome,” Smith said.

Both sides had asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal for the delay shortly after a court in the U.S. thwarted the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to stop the acquisition.

Smith said he wanted to make sure that the FTC’s failure to block the deal played no part in the CMA’s reasoning for requesting a delay to give Microsoft another chance.

The CMA’s attorney, David Bailey, said it was a “coincidence in timing” at least “so far as the CMA is concerned” that the FTC lost its fight to block the deal in the U.S. He said the CMA was squarely focused on the public interest and there’s a realistic chance that a restructured transaction could resolve its concerns.

___

AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this report.