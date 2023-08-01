North Carolina hit-and-run that injured 6 migrant workers was accidental, police say

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
U.S. News

North Carolina hit-and-run that injured 6 migrant workers was accidental, police say

A North Carolina man who drove his car into a group of migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot, injuring six men, turned himself in to police Monday night. Family members told detectives that Daniel Gonzalez, 68, hit the gas pedal accidently and left in a panic.(Aug. 1)

 
Share

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Police determined Tuesday that a car crash that injured a group of migrant workers in North Carolina was accidental, but the driver has been charged with a felony hit-and-run for fleeing the scene.

New evidence led police to change their original assessment that the crash was intentional, said Maj. Brian Greene, interim chief of the Lincolnton Police Department.

Daniel Gonzalez, 68, turned himself in to the police a day after he allegedly drove his black SUV into the workers, injuring six, while trying to park Sunday outside a Walmart in Lincolnton. Family members who accompanied Gonzalez to the police department told detectives that he had hit the gas pedal accidentally and left the scene in a panic.

“Based on the statements and after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office we are treating this as accidental,” Greene said Tuesday. “People were still injured, and he left the scene, so he was charged with felony hit-and-run” with a $50,000 secure bond.

The victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries, and all six were released late Sunday, Greene said. Police identified them as Jorge A. Lopez, Zalapa M. Hermosillo, Jose L. Calderon, Luis D. Alcantar, Rodrigo M. Gutierrez-Tapia and Santiago Baltazar. The men had been waiting to board a shuttle bus that regularly transports them to and from Knob Creek Orchard in Lawndale.