Helicopter rescues migrants stranded on Italian isle

ROME (AP) — An Italian Coast Guard helicopter on Monday rescued 32 migrants who were stranded overnight on an uninhabited isle south of Sicily after strong winds and high waves made evacuation by sea impossible.

A child was among those rescued from the island of Lampione, the Coast Guard said in a written statement.

Battling strong gusts, the helicopter made five trips to transfer the migrants from Lampione - a flat-topped, rocky islet - to the airport on Lampedusa, another Italian island in the same southern Mediterranean archipelago, said Italian state TV, which showed some of the migrants getting off the helicopter after it landed.

The migrants were hoisted one-by-one to the helicopter hovering above Lampione.

Bad sea and weather conditions had thwarted repeated attempts by a coast guard motorboat to take the migrants off the 200-meter long isle, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, helicopters had dropped food and blankets on Lampione to aid the migrants until rescue, Corriere della Sera daily said on its website.

It wasn’t immediately clear if human smugglers might have abandoned them on the isle and then sailed away.

Each year, thousands of migrants who board smugglers’ boats from Libya or Tunisia in hopes of reaching European shores arrive unaided or with help from rescue boats on Lampedusa, a tourist and fishing island that it is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland.

Separately, the humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee said in a tweet Monday that its charity boat Ocean Viking had been cleared by Italian authorities to disembark 92 rescued migrants in the port of Salerno, near Naples. The migrants had been rescued from their deflating rubber dinghy by Ocean Viking crew on Saturday in international waters off Libya. About half of those rescued were unaccompanied migrants, SOS Mediterranee said.

