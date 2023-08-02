Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
U.S. News

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

Newly arrived migrants continue waiting night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel hoping for their chance at a space in the city’s shelter system. The scene outside the hotel has underscored the bleak conditions. City officials and activists call it heartbreaking. (Aug. 2) (AP video: Robert Bumsted/Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade more migrants from arriving.

The scene outside the former hotel — now a migrant shelter and intake center — has underscored the extreme overcrowding in a homeless housing system filled to record levels. City officials and activists alike call it heartbreaking.

But some critics accuse New York City officials of exploiting the lines outside the Roosevelt as part of a campaign to pressure state and federal officials to come up with more money to tackle the crisis and discourage more migrants from entering the U.S. from Mexico.

“Mayor Adams should not be using asylum seekers as props to get the attention of the Biden administration or discourage asylum seekers from coming to New York,” said Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Other news
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pa. Trump is due in federal court on Aug. 3 to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election, facing a judge just blocks from the U.S. Capitol that his supporters stormed to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stanton homers and drives in 4 to power Cole, Yankees to 7-2 win over McClanahan and Rays
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. The 2024 election will determine whether Trump returns to the White House. It could also decide whether he might face time behind bars. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question

He added the city should work harder to free up space in shelters and keep migrants off the streets. “It’s hard to imagine that there are not enough beds to actually accommodate the people that the Adams administration is leaving out on the street,” he told The Associated Press in a statement.

At a briefing Thursday, one of the mayor’s deputies pushed back.

“I don’t think I or any person in this administration would use people to do any type of a stunt,” said Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom.

She said the city has conducted itself “with humanity and with compassion,” adding the shelter system is at a “breaking point.”

City officials say the number of migrants arriving in New York since the spring of 2022 is approaching 100,000, overwhelming a shelter system designed to hold tens of thousands fewer people.

New York City has a unique court-ordered obligation to provide emergency shelter to anyone who asks for it, but officials have said in recent weeks that the influx of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. had made it increasingly difficult to fulfill that duty.

While the number of migrants crossing the border has fallen in recent months, busloads still arrive nearly every day. City officials said that some 2,300 more migrants came to the city seeking shelter last week alone.

Adams last month dispatched emissaries to the border to hand out fliers, informing migrants that shelter space in his city is no longer guaranteed and that housing and food in New York City is expensive. It urged them to consider other U.S. cities.

Outside the Roosevelt hotel recently, migrant Miguel Jaramillo talked about sleeping in the street while waiting for a bed, saying he was willing to “endure the process.”

“We came here for a future,” he said.

On another day, security guards ordered migrants not to speak to journalists. During one interview, a migrant was told by a guard to stop speaking — first putting his finger on his pursed lips then dragging it across his throat like a knife.

The migrant, who had been speaking about his arduous passage to the U.S. and his hopes for a better life, immediately stopped talking.

“That’s pretty plainly a threat,” said Joshua Goldfein, an attorney for the Legal Aid Society in New York.

“There’s no question that the city could provide additional spaces for the folks who are on the sidewalk,” he said, though he added state and federal governments should do more, too.

Adams, a Democrat, has insisted the city is doing everything it can, including leasing entire hotels for migrants and opening multiple new shelters.

In a frantic search for more housing, city officials are considering building a tent city on an island in the East River, even though it closed a similar facility nearly a year ago just weeks after it opened. And soon a new shelter will open in the parking lot of a psychiatric hospital in Queens, providing about 1,000 beds for single men, who comprise the majority of arriving migrants.

Adams’ tough rhetoric, though, has implied more migrants would find themselves sleeping outdoors.

“It’s not going to get any better. From this moment on it’s downhill. There is no more room,” he said Monday while quickly vowing he wouldn’t let sidewalk encampments become a citywide problem. “I can assure you that this city is not going to look like other cities where there are tents up and down every street.”

Goldfein and others accused the mayor and city of shifting their tone from “we’re going to treat people with dignity and respect to we’re going to treat people very badly to send a message.”

Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor, countered that the city would remain compassionate.

“We are trying to say that if less people were coming through the front door, maybe we could catch up a little bit,” she said.

__________

Associated Press journalist Julie Walker contributed to this report.