Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

2 arrested in Serbia suspected of smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of an international crime group

This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money, weapons and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
1 of 3 | 

This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money, weapons and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
2 of 3 | 

This photo provided by the Serbian Ministry of Interior on Monday July 24, 2023, shows seized money and documents in a raid. Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Migrants walk on the railway tracks near a border line between Serbia and Hungary, near village of Horgos, Serbia, on Oct. 20, 2022. Serbian police said Monday July 24, 2023 they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. Serbia, is at the heart of a key land route for migrants trying to reach European Union. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Migrants walk on the railway tracks near a border line between Serbia and Hungary, near village of Horgos, Serbia, on Oct. 20, 2022. Serbian police said Monday July 24, 2023 they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggling Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. Serbia, is at the heart of a key land route for migrants trying to reach European Union. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said Monday they have arrested two people suspected of helping smuggle Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group.

The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects have been arrested in Spain.

The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain, said the statement.

Other news
A fallen tree on a damaged parked car after a powerful storm, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others. (AP Photo)
3 people die in Serbia as a second deadly storm rips through the Balkans this week
Local media in Serbia say 3 people have died during another deadly storm that ripped through the Balkans this week.
Firefighters remove fallen tree branches from damaged parked car after a powerful storm, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others. (AP Photo)
A Croatian firefighter has died in the storm that swept the Balkans, raising the toll to 6 dead
A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heat wave, raising the death toll to six.
A fallen tree on a damaged parked car after a powerful storm, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others. (AP Photo)
A powerful storm sweeps Balkans region after days of heat, killing at least 5 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain has killed at least five people and injured dozens of others in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia.
Peter Nikitin, a Russian pro-democracy activist residing in Serbia, shouts slogans during a protest against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Nikitin said Thursday, July 13, 2023, that Serbian authorities have banned him from entering the country upon return from a trip abroad. Nikitin is well known as a fierce critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been one of the organizers of antiwar and pro-democracy protests in Serbia by the Russians and Ukrainians living in the country. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport
Serbian authorities have allowed into the country a Russian antiwar activist who was previously denied entry and had spent more than one day at the Belgrade airport.

Serbia, a southeastern European nation located on the Balkan peninsula, is at the heart of a key land route for migrants trying to reach the European Union.

The country in April revoked a visa-free travel arrangement with Cuba following reports of Cubans moving on toward Spain and other EU countries after first coming to Serbia as tourists.

Serbia also imposed visas earlier this year for the citizens of Burundi, Tunisia and India for the same reason and under pressure from the EU, which is seeking to curb migration into the 27-nation bloc.