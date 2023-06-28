New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
World News

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)
1 of 8 | 

FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece’s coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pauses before speaking during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, on June 20, 2023. As rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea flagged last week, and bodies were found more frequently than survivors from among the more than 500 people missing after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank, the European Commission's president was asked for her thoughts. “It is horrible, what happened, and the more urgent is that we act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
2 of 8 | 

FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pauses before speaking during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, on June 20, 2023. As rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea flagged last week, and bodies were found more frequently than survivors from among the more than 500 people missing after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank, the European Commission’s president was asked for her thoughts. “It is horrible, what happened, and the more urgent is that we act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on June 14, 2023. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. It's more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017. (AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
3 of 8 | 

FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on June 14, 2023. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. It’s more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017. (AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This photo provided by the Tunisian Presidential Palace shows from second right, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Tunisian President Kais Saied, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in the presidential palace in Tunis, on June 11, 2023. Tunisia hosted the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Union for talks aimed at smoothing the way for an international bailout and restoring stability to a country that has become a major source of migration to Europe. (Slim Abid/ Tunisian Presidential Palace via AP)
4 of 8 | 

FILE - This photo provided by the Tunisian Presidential Palace shows from second right, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Tunisian President Kais Saied, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in the presidential palace in Tunis, on June 11, 2023. Tunisia hosted the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Union for talks aimed at smoothing the way for an international bailout and restoring stability to a country that has become a major source of migration to Europe. (Slim Abid/ Tunisian Presidential Palace via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Teddy bears and flowers placed on the coffins of deceased migrants are seen inside a hangar at Lampedusa's airport, Italy, on Oct. 5, 2013. Standing near the bodies of scores of drowned migrants, some of them children in small, white coffins, on the island of Lampedusa off southern Italy, the then European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso swore that such tragedies "should never happen again." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
5 of 8 | 

FILE - Teddy bears and flowers placed on the coffins of deceased migrants are seen inside a hangar at Lampedusa’s airport, Italy, on Oct. 5, 2013. Standing near the bodies of scores of drowned migrants, some of them children in small, white coffins, on the island of Lampedusa off southern Italy, the then European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso swore that such tragedies “should never happen again.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), still sail in a wooden boat as they are being rescued, on Aug. 27, 2022. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. It's more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)
6 of 8 | 

FILE - Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), still sail in a wooden boat as they are being rescued, on Aug. 27, 2022. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. It’s more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum are seen in Bialowieza, Poland, on May 28, 2023. At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss migration. With countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work is focused on preventing migrants from coming in. (AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska, File)
7 of 8 | 

FILE - Members of a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum are seen in Bialowieza, Poland, on May 28, 2023. At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss migration. With countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work is focused on preventing migrants from coming in. (AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Riot police officers cordon off the area after migrants arrive on Spanish soil and crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, on June 24, 2022. At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss migration. With countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work is focused on preventing migrants from coming in. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo, File)
8 of 8 | 

FILE - Riot police officers cordon off the area after migrants arrive on Spanish soil and crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, on June 24, 2022. At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss migration. With countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland blocking any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work is focused on preventing migrants from coming in. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LORNE COOK
 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — As rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea flagged last week, and bodies were found more frequently than survivors from among the more than 500 people missing after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank, the European Commission’s president was asked for her thoughts.

“It is horrible, what happened, and the more urgent is that we act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the headquarters of the European Union’s executive branch in Brussels.

The priorities, she said, should be to help the authorities in Tunisia — where people bound for Europe sometimes leave from — to stabilize its economy and better manage migration, and to finalize the long-awaited reform of the EU’s asylum rules, which is unlikely to happen before next year.

Other news
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Scholz says right-wing populists won’t gain upper hand in Germany, despite far-right party’s rise
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is insisting that right-wing populism won’t gain the upper hand in his country, days after a far-right party won control of a county administration for the first time since the Nazi era.
FILE - An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The U.K. government's climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace of action in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments, saying Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges
The U.K. government’s climate advisers have slammed officials for their slow pace in meeting their net zero target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments.
FILE - Activists hold up banners in both English and Maltese reading, 'I decide', 'Abortion is a woman's right', and 'Abortion is healthcare, not a crime', as they stand outside the Maltese law courts in Valletta, Malta, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday, June 28, 2023 on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. But a coalition of pro-choice campaigners say last-minute changes make the legislation “vague, unworkable and even dangerous.” (AP Photo/Kevin Schembri Orland, File)
Maltese lawmakers vote to legalize abortion, but only where the mother is at risk of death
Maltese lawmakers have unanimously approved legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union.
FILE - Paavo Arhinmaki, right, then leader of The Left Alliance and candidate for the Finnish Parliament, meets with voters during the party's election campaign in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday April 16, 2011. The current deputy mayor of Finland’s capital Arhinmaki is facing possible legal action, and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign, after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Sari Gustafsson/Lehtikuva via AP, File)
A Helsinki deputy mayor is under fire after being caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti
The deputy mayor of Finland’s capital is facing possible legal action and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend.

Never mind that the trawler left from Libya, or the admittedly slim chance that survivors might be found, or that the disaster might be the worst ever in the Mediterranean. Von der Leyen’s reply stood in stark contrast to the actions of a predecessor a decade ago.

Standing near the coffins of scores of drowned migrants, having traveled to the small Italian island of Lampedusa after the deaths of around 300 people in October 2013, then European Commission President José Manuel Barroso swore that such tragedies “should never happen again.”

In response, the Italian navy set up a search and rescue mission, but it was mothballed a year later over concern that it only encouraged more migrants to come. Fears of a creating a “pull factor” have dogged everything that the EU has tried to do since.

At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss von der Leyen’s plans. As countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland block any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work focuses by default on preventing migrants from entering.

But the gathering has the potential to open a can of political worms even when the focus is on mostly uncontroversial issues like outsourcing the EU’s migrant problems; such is the sensitive nature of asylum rules in Europe.

More than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May, according to the border and coast guard agency Frontex. It’s more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017.

In a letter to the leaders, von der Leyen highlighted the need to “limit irregular departures” from Africa and Turkey, to “fight against migrant smuggling” and “work with partner countries” to ensure that people don’t leave or transit those countries.

“Alternative legal pathways,” should be found to enter the right way, she wrote. This often means the possibility for people to be resettled in Europe on humanitarian grounds if the U.N.’s refugee agency recommends it, and when an EU country is ready to take some in.

“Comprehensive partnerships with third countries,” are key to the outsourcing approach.

Under a new budget plan, Turkey would be given an additional 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to manage Syrian refugees. That would bring the EU’s total migrant support to the country in recent years to more than 13 billion euros ($14.2 billion).

Tunisia would receive 105 million euros ($115 million) and equipment like patrol boats, radar systems and cameras; Morocco, 152 million euros ($166 million) worth of “migration budget support;” Egypt, 23 million euros ($25 million) to buy boats, and up to 87 million euros ($95 million) to tighten its borders, notably with Libya, where most migrants leave from.

Von der Leyen noted that Libya received two more EU-funded patrol boats in February, and has “rescued or intercepted” 7,562 people trying to leave this year. In March, a U.N. fact-finding mission said that crimes against humanity are being committed against migrants in Libya.

It accused the EU of aiding and abetting the abuse of migrants through its policies.

The centerpiece of EU policy is a work in progress: the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The 27 member countries reached a landmark agreement on part of the asylum reform package earlier this month.

They appear to have struck the balance between which countries should take responsibility for migrants when they arrive and how much support other member nations should provide. But this is unlikely to satisfy the European Parliament, which must endorse the deal.

Lawmakers insist that countries must accept mandatory refugee quotas, which could torpedo the plan, and the leaders might complicate matters irretrievably if they fiddle with what’s already been agreed on.

For those inside the European Council, where the 27 heads of state and government will meet over two days, the reform package — several years in the making — won’t bring an end to the drownings at sea.

“You will not with the Pact stop flows of migrants, but at least you solve an issue inside,” by boosting border security, migrant screening, and ties with transit countries, a senior official said this week. He briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the migration talks.

What is clear is that saving people traveling aboard unseaworthy boats, like those from Libya earlier this month, isn’t a high priority. The EU doesn’t actively patrol the Mediterranean in search of migrants in trouble. Its ships only respond to emergency mayday calls — an obligation under international law.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration