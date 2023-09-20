UAW strike
Instacart IPO
Champions League
Temple University
Hurricane Nigel
World News

Rescue operation underway off southwestern Greece for around 90 migrants on board yacht

 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A rescue operation was underway Wednesday morning for dozens of migrants on board a yacht reported to be in difficulty off the southwestern coast of Greece, authorities said.

The coast guard said the yacht, believed to be carrying around 90 people, was spotted about 40 nautical miles (46 miles, 74 kilometers) west of the small town of Pylos.

Six of the people on board were picked up by another yacht sailing in the area and transported to Pylos, where one woman was transferred to a hospital in the southern city of Kalamata.

Another 25 people were picked up by a passing tanker ship and were being transported to Kalamata, while the remaining passengers were being transferred to another passing cargo ship, the coast guard said.

Other news
FILE - Dead animals lie on the mud after heavy rains in Volos, central Greece, on Sept. 6, 2023. The storms flooded 720 square kilometers (72,000 hectares), mostly prime farmland, totally destroying crops. They also swamped hundreds of buildings, broke the country's railway backbone, savaged local roads and bridges and killed tens of thousands of livestock. Thessaly accounts for about 5% of national economic output, and a much larger proportion of agricultural produce. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou, File)
The cost of damage from the record floods in Greece’s breadbasket is estimated to be in the billions
FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago are suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters, their lawyers said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows flooding areas near the town of Palamas, Thessaly region, central Greece, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The number of confirmed deaths from recent flooding in central Greece rose to 15 after the bodies of four people previously considered missing were found on Sunday, authorities said. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Body found by divers in Greece raises death toll from recent storm to 16

A coast guard lifeboat was on the scene, and another coast guard vessel was on the way. There were no reports of any missing passengers.

The area is near where a deadly migrant shipwreck in June left hundreds of people dead and missing and led to allegations that Greek authorities failed to respond appropriately to rescue the passengers.

The overcrowded trawler had set sail from Libya with an estimated 500-700 people on board. Only 104 people survived, while 82 bodies were recovered. The rest sank with the trawler in what is one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean.

Last week, 40 of the survivors filed a lawsuit in Greece against “all parties responsible,” saying Greek authorities failed to intervene to rescue the passengers before the vessel capsized.

Many of the survivors dispute the official account that repeated offers of assistance by the coast guard were rejected and claim that a botched effort was made to tow the vessel to safety shortly before it capsized and sank.

Greece lies along a route used by smugglers to ferry people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia into the European Union.

Many use small dinghies to head from Turkey to Greek islands near the Turkish coast, while others use larger sailing boats, yachts or fishing vessels in an attempt to make the longer crossing from either Turkey or north Africa to Italy, bypassing Greece.

___

Find more of AP’s migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration