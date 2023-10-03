McCarthy vote
Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
FEMA emergency alert test
Powerball jackpot
Politics

Mike Pence livestream: Watch live as Republican candidate talks 2024 campaign with the AP

 
Share

Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence will take questions on national security and foreign policy Tuesday afternoon at Washington’s Georgetown University.

The appearance will be the first in a series of conversations with 2024 Republican presidential candidates on the topic co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Pence has positioned himself as a foreign policy hawk in his party’s crowded primary, advocating for “peace through American leadership” on the world stage. He has railed against the growing populist tide in the party, accusing rivals like former President Donald Trump and his followers of abandoning U.S. allies.

The conversation starts at 4 p.m. ET. Watch the livestream above.

Related stories
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is in a New York court for the second day of his civil business fraud trial. A day after fiery opening statements, lawyers in the case are moving Tuesday to the plodding task of going through years' worth of Trump's financial documents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, POOL)
Donald Trump wants future Republican debates to be canceled after refusing to participate in them