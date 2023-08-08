FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
Politics

Pence says he’s now met the polling and donor qualifications for the first Republican debate

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, eight candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. But that also means that about half of the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the stage. (AP Photo)
2 of 3 | 

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, eight candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. But that also means that about half of the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the stage. (AP Photo)
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By MEG KINNARD
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee.

According to his campaign, Pence has amassed 40,000 unique donors, checking off the final debate requirement set by the Republican National Committee.

Pence becomes the eighth candidate to announce qualification for the first debate, joining former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Pence had long ago met the RNC’s polling requirements for the Aug. 23 debate — at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21 — but struggled to notch the mandated number of donors.

Other news
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington on March 22, 2020. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from ex-President Donald Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Attorneys for Pence and Trump clash over what Trump told his vice president ahead of Jan. 6
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie says ‘inhumanity’ of war is palpable during visit to Ukraine
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington on March 22, 2020. As Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his former runningmate-turned-rival Mike Pence moved to capitalize on the news, unveiling merchandise that quoted from the indictment. “Too Honest” the shirts and hats read — a reference to Trump's response when Pence rebuffed his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field

Both Pence and his advisers had expressed confidence that he would meet that qualification, but his fundraising appeals intensified as the prospect loomed that he might not make the stage.

He got a boost in attention last week in the form of a newly unsealed federal indictment that outlined criminal charges filed against Donald Trump in connection with the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Highlighting Pence’s central role to the case, the indictment was informed, in part, by notes that the then-vice president kept of his conversations with Trump in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump tried to pressure Pence to go along with his attempt to keep the two men in power. In one episode, Trump is alleged to have told Pence that he was “too honest” for rejecting Trump’s false claims that Pence had the power to stop congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Marking a notable change in tone for a usually cautious candidate who has struggled to break through in a primary dominated by his former boss, Pence’s campaign seized on the opportunity, unveiling new T-shirts and baseball caps for sale featuring the phrase “Too Honest” in big red letters.

Trump, meanwhile, has questioned why he should participate in the debate given his commanding lead in polls. He has floated the idea of holding a competing event of his own instead.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

MEG KINNARD
MEG KINNARD
Meg covers national politics and lives in South Carolina.