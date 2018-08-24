Steelers daily camp watch: Finney progress a good sign for offensive line

Each day of Steelers training camp, the Trib rounds up some things to watch for during practice at Saint Vincent:

WHAT TO WATCH

Finney’s progress: Just three days after sustaining a left quad contusion, guard B.J. Finney joined his teammates in practice for individual drills, the precursor to competing in a full 11-on-11 practice. Finney’s progress is a boost for the offensive line, which continues to be without starter Ramon Foster. If he doesn’t return for the second preseason game Thursday in Green Bay, Finney figures to be back on the field shortly thereafter.

Who’s in the backfield?: James Conner finished practice Sunday as an onlooker because of a groin injury. Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t seem concerned and chalked up Conner’s absence to a desire to see other running backs get work with the first team. Stevan Ridley also was not used in team drills. While they were out, Fitzgerald Toussaint and fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels got the work ahead of undrafted free agents Jarvion Franklin and James Summers.

Seven Shots: The offense was nearly shut out in the practice-opening drill Sunday. Only a Josh Dobbs run with the second team prevented the offense from being shut out, 7-0, in the drill that simulates a 2-point conversion. The offense has lost nine of 13 matchups in training camps.

Seven defensive backs: The Steelers continue to work the “dollar” subpackage into their practice scheme. They have yet to unveil it in a game and are using training camp to iron out the kinks that comes with having three extra defensive backs -- and two fewer linebackers -- on the field.

Practice: 2:55-5 p.m.

Where: Chuck Noll Field, Saint Vincent