MILAN FASHION PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell stuns at Dolce&Gabbana in collection highlighting lingerie

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
1 of 13 | 

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
2 of 13 | 

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
3 of 13 | 

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Ashley Graham wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
4 of 13 | 

Ashley Graham wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Irina Shayk wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
5 of 13 | 

Irina Shayk wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
6 of 13 | 

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
7 of 13 | 

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
8 of 13 | 

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
9 of 13 | 

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
10 of 13 | 

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
11 of 13 | 

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
12 of 13 | 

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
13 of 13 | 

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By COLLEEN BARRY
 
MILANO (AP) — The Milan fashion world has become a designer carousel. Powerhouse Gucci and Swiss luxury brand Bally both introduced designers this season, while Tod’s bade their creative director farewell and Moschino is in an interim phase.

The question on everyone’s lips: Where will former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele next pop up? Rumors are flying.

Some scenes from Milan Fashion Week womenswear preview shows for Spring-Summer 2024 on Saturday.

DOLCE & GABBANA TAKE LINGERIE OUT OF BEDROOM

The fashion crowd at the Dolce&Gabbana show almost revolted as Billie Eilish’s “Barbie” anthem “What Was I Made For” looped yet again, 45 minutes after show time.

Eilish can blame Kylie Jenner, who was late for the show, for having Milan fashionistas want the song off their playlists.

With Jenner comfortably seated, the curtain opened on a Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s latest collection, exploring to the tiniest detail the beauty and artisanal qualities of corsetry, and all manner of lingerie.

Sheer tailored dresses did the job of showing off the workmanship. But even more mainstream daytime dresses, button-down pinstriped suits and print dresses were tailored to offer a hint of a brassiere, a peek of a slip. And in keeping with a bodycon trend that has made corsets, bra tops and tiny culottes part of an everyday wardrobe, some looks came down the runway completely al fresco, with perhaps a sheer stocking and garter.

Dolce & Gabbana also apparently checked the weather forecast and offered tailored raincoats. They would have been handy during a hailstorm that hit during the long pre-show wait.

The Dolce & Gabbana front row and runway alike were star-studded: Halle Bailey stood out in bright yellow in a front row of mostly black-and-white clad personalities, including Jenner, who wore sunglasses and hair pulled in a tight bun.

On the runway, Ashley Graham wowed in a sheer halter slip over black bra and panties. Naomi Campbell commanded the runway in a sheer three-quarter slip over lingerie, a look that was finished with a rose choker.

—With Antonio Calanni.