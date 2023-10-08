Bills LB Matt Milano sustains knee injury in 1st-quarter pileup, won’t return vs Jaguars

LONDON (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano sustained a knee injury Sunday in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out.

Milano was injured while pressuring Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a 3rd-and-6 from the Buffalo 10. He was carted off the field. He had made three tackles in the game.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2017, Milano was selected first team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

In the pileup, Jags offensive lineman Walker Little also stayed down. Little’s return was questionable.

