Bills place LB Milano and DT Jones on injured reserve, and sign LB Klein off practice squad

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano defends during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. Milano hurt his knee during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano defends during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. Milano hurt his knee during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Jones hurt his pectoral muscle during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Jones hurt his pectoral muscle during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)
By JOHN WAWROW
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed linebacker Matt Milano and nose tackle DaQuan Jones on injured reserve and signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their roster on Wednesday, continuing the process of reinforcing their injury-depleted defense.

Milano hurt his lower right leg and Jones tore his pectoral muscle in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville last weekend. Both require surgery and are out indefinitely.

Klein is a 10-year veteran who was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad. The 32-year-old is familiar with the defense after spending much of the past three seasons in Buffalo, including closing last year with the Bills before being among the team’s final cuts in August.

Buffalo (3-2) is down three starters on defense, with cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the remainder of the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon 10 days ago. The Bills addressed their secondary on Tuesday by signing veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad.

The Bills host the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday night.

In other moves, second-year linebacker Baylon Spector was designated to return after spending the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in August. The designation opens a three-week window for Spector to begin practicing before the team must determine whether to activate him.

Buffalo filled Klein’s spot on the practice squad by signing defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who has four seasons of NFL experience and appeared in five games with Chicago last year.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl