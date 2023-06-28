New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Hornets extend qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, making them restricted free agents

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets haven’t given up on the possibility of bringing back Miles Bridges.

The Hornets extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon on Tuesday, making all three restricted free agents.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence last summer. He eventually pleaded no contest and is serving three years of probation. The NBA issued a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the whole season, 20 of those games are considered already served.

Bridges led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding in 2021-22 and was on the verge of a huge contract extension before the domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.

Washington averaged a career-best 15.7 points per game last season while shooting 24.8% from 3-point range.

