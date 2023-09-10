Jonero Scott runs for a pair of 4th-quarter TDs, Miles College beats Alabama State 21-17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jonero Scott had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs and Division II-level Miles College beat Alabama State 21-17 on Saturday night.

Edwin Kleinpeter Jr. was 11-of-20 passing with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaih Andrews for Miles, which kept Alabama State out of the end zone in the second half. Scott finished with 70 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Dematrius Davis completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Alabama State (1-1).

The Hornets opened the scoring with a pick-6 late in the first quarter and then took a 14-0 lead when Davis connected with Kisean Johnson on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

