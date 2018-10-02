Penn State’s Miles Sanders, a Woodland Hills grad, makes Sports Illustrated cover

That’s a Woodland Hills grad gracing the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated.

Miles Sanders, a Penn State junior running back, scored the game-winning touchdown Saturday in the overtime nail-biter against upset-minded Appalacian State.

His dash into the endzone is captured on the cover with the headline “It’s Lit!”

Woodland Hills took notice. The Woodland Hills Football Network posted on its Facebook page, “From the Wolvarena to Penn State to the cover of Sports Illustrated.#WolverinePride.”