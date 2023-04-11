Diamondbacks host the Brewers on 4-game home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.6 in the 2022 season.

Milwaukee is 7-3 overall and 2-2 in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .348 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .