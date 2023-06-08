Brewers take on the Orioles after Wiemer’s 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (37-24, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-28, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (3-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -118, Brewers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Joey Wiemer had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-2 win over the Orioles.

Milwaukee has a 34-28 record overall and an 18-12 record at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Baltimore has a 20-12 record in road games and a 37-24 record overall. The Orioles are 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has nine doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257 for the Brewers. Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .281 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .