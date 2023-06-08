AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Brewers take on the Orioles after Wiemer’s 4-hit game

By The Associated PressJune 8, 2023 GMT

Baltimore Orioles (37-24, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-28, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (3-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -118, Brewers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Joey Wiemer had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-2 win over the Orioles.

Milwaukee has a 34-28 record overall and an 18-12 record at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Baltimore has a 20-12 record in road games and a 37-24 record overall. The Orioles are 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has nine doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257 for the Brewers. Wiemer is 14-for-34 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

MLB

  • Bahl's 2-hitter helps Oklahoma top Florida State, inch closer to third straight national title

  • Trout, Moniak use bats and gloves to power Angels past Cubs, 6-2

  • NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

  • Luis Arraez raises MLB-leading batting average to .403, Marlins beat Royals 6-1

    • Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .281 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

    Orioles: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

    INJURIES: Brewers: Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Orioles: Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.