Brewers and Red Sox meet to determine series winner

Boston Red Sox (11-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-1, 16.88 ERA, 3.38 WHIP, five strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -183, Red Sox +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-2 record in home games. The Brewers are 11-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston is 11-11 overall and 4-5 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with eight extra base hits (a double and seven home runs). Christian Yelich is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .326 for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 12-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.16 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (pectoral), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .