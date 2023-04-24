Tigers aim to end slide in matchup with the Brewers

Detroit Tigers (7-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-7, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (0-0, 4.22 ERA, .94 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -160, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers look to end their four-game slide with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 6-3 at home and 15-7 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Detroit has a 3-9 record in road games and a 7-13 record overall. The Tigers have a 5-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has a double, seven home runs and 17 RBI for the Brewers. Brian Anderson is 11-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has four doubles and two home runs for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 10-for-28 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (finger), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .