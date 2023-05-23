Astros aim to keep win streak alive against the Brewers

Houston Astros (28-19, second in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (1-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (0-3, 5.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will attempt to build upon an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 25-22 overall and 13-9 in home games. The Brewers are sixth in the NL with 57 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Houston has a 28-19 record overall and a 14-8 record in road games. The Astros have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .389.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has five doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 11-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has five doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-38 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Astros: 9-1, .285 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .