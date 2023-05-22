Astros try to keep win streak going against the Brewers

Houston Astros (27-19, second in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.25 ERA, .97 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -113, Brewers -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros seek to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 25-21 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Brewers have gone 18-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 13-8 record in road games and a 27-19 record overall. The Astros are 21-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .258 batting average, and has five doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI. Owen Miller is 16-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon leads the Astros with a .309 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, five walks and eight RBI. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .