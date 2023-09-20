Alan Williams resigns
Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin
Merrick Garland hearing
Dartmouth football coach dies
Kraft Singles recall
Sports

Brewers RHP J.C. Mejía suspended 162 games for banned PED

 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 27-year-old Mejía tested positive for Stanozolol, according to a release from the league. He’s the first player suspended under the major league drug agreement this season.

Mejía had been suspended 80 games in May 2022 after his first positive test for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said in a statement.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Drew Rom during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Contreras, Taylor spark Brewers to 7-3 win over Cardinals
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers for his 200th career victory Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Adam Wainwright wins 200th to lead Cardinals to 1-0 victory over Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0

The 27-year-old Mejía has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since Aug. 15. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week.

Mejía went 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine appearances this season. He struck out 13 batters and walked three in 11 1/3 innings.

Mejía, who is from the Dominican Republic, is in his third major league season. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 games over his big league career.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league drug program this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB