Brewers play the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (12-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-17, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -163, Royals +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 11-8 in home games and 21-17 overall. The Brewers have a 15-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 12-28 record overall and a 6-11 record in road games. The Royals have gone 3-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .534. Christian Yelich is 12-for-38 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has nine doubles and seven home runs for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 8-for-20 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (vision), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .