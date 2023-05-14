Royals aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Brewers

Kansas City Royals (12-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-17, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-6, 6.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (0-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -165, Royals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 12-8 record at home and a 22-17 record overall. The Brewers rank fifth in the NL with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Kansas City has gone 6-12 in road games and 12-29 overall. The Royals are 6-24 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has four doubles, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 13 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .276 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 14-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .