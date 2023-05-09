Brewers face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-15, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -119, Brewers +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has gone 10-6 at home and 20-15 overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.52.

Los Angeles is 21-15 overall and 9-9 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .236 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 11 doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .