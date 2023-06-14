Brewers aim to stop slide in game against the Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (34-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-33, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (3-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-3, 2.61 ERA, .97 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -168, Brewers +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head into the matchup with the Minnesota Twins as losers of five straight games.

Minnesota is 34-33 overall and 19-14 at home. The Twins have gone 20-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 34-33 overall and 16-17 on the road. The Brewers have gone 22-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .265 batting average, and has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI. Joey Wiemer is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .