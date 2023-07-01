Brewers designate struggling reliever Bush for assignment day after blown save against Pirates

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Brewers designate struggling reliever Bush for assignment day after blown save against Pirates

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday, June 23, before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday, June 23, before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment on Saturday, less than 24 hours after he blew a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bush entered Friday night’s game trying to preserve a two-run lead only to give up a game-winning three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Carlos Santana in what became an 8-7 loss.

Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. The 37-year-old went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8
Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and the Milwaukee Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, is doused with ice water after hitting a two-run walkoff home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Santana’s HR in 9th inning rallies Pirates past Brewers 8-7
Carlos Santana hit his eighth career walk-off home run, a two-run shot to cap a three-run ninth inning and rally the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 for their fourth straight win.
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting a flyout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2 as Marte strands bases loaded
Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell noted a decrease in Bush’s velocity this season as one of the reasons for his ineffectiveness.

The Brewers also designated left-handed reliever Thomas Pannone for assignment. Pannone pitched 2 2/3 innings on Friday, his first game in the majors since 2019. Milwaukee made the move to bring up a pair of arms to help out the bullpen.

The Brewers called up left-handed reliever Clayton Andrews and right-handed reliever J.B. Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville to fill the roster spots created by the departure of Bush and Pannone.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports