Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames (27) after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames (27) after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, returns to the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Rowdy Tellez off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
3 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, right, returns to the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Rowdy Tellez off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, center, gets a playful bear hug from Rowdy Tellez in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, center, gets a playful bear hug from Rowdy Tellez in the dugout before the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
5 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, center, gets a visit from pitching coach Oscar Marin, second from right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
6 of 13 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, center, gets a visit from pitching coach Oscar Marin, second from right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Jesse Winker (33) scores from third on a groundout by Rowdy Tellez off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
8 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jesse Winker (33) scores from third on a groundout by Rowdy Tellez off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames (27) after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
10 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames (27) after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski (65) is greeted by Josh Palacios (54) after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Clayton Andrews during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
11 of 13 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jack Suwinski (65) is greeted by Josh Palacios (54) after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Clayton Andrews during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Raimel Tapia (3) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames after Tapia's solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Roansy Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
12 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Raimel Tapia (3) is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames after Tapia’s solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Roansy Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Raimel Tapia, top, is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Roansy Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
13 of 13 | 

Milwaukee Brewers’ Raimel Tapia, top, is greeted at the dugout steps by Willy Adames after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Roansy Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By WILL GRAVES
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes is never going to complain about getting too much offensive support. Even if another big inning by his Milwaukee Brewers teammates might have played a small factor in spoiling a shot at history.

Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before briefly losing command following a lengthy break and Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run of the season as the Brewers held off the Pirates 11-8 on Saturday.

Burnes (6-5) retired the first 15 batters he faced then sat for the better part of 20 minutes while the Brewers erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth. When he returned, he wasn’t quite as sharp. A four-pitch walk to Jared Triolo leading off the bottom of the sixth ended his bid for perfection. Another walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs and Jack Suwinski ended Burnes’ shot at being part of a no-hitter for the second time in his career with a clean two-run single to right field.

Other news
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday, June 23, before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Brewers designate struggling reliever Bush for assignment day after blown save against Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment following a blown save opportunity against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 times in the 7th to beat the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.

It was the only hiccup for Burnes, who struck out seven against two walks in seven innings to win for just the second time since May 12.

“(The layoff) makes it tough to stay in the groove and get going,” Burnes said. “I felt like in the sixth I lost a feel for it and it took six, seven pitches to really find it. It’s not an excuse because you have to go out there and do your job.”

Burnes threw 65 of his 99 pitches for strikes and benefitted from some solid defense and a little bit of luck early on. The Pirates hit four line drives at 100 mph or faster over the first five innings, with each of them finding their way to the glove of one of Burnes’ teammates.

The 2021 NL Cy Young winner, who combined with then-closer Josh Hader to throw only the second no-hitter in Brewers history on Sept. 11, 2021, against Cleveland, briefly let the idea of a no-no cross his mind. He just didn’t dwell on it.

“I knew where we were at after the fifth,” Burnes said. “Unfortunately, that’s not something you can pitch to and unfortunately came out and walked two guys.”

Joel Payamps worked a perfect ninth for his second save after Milwaukee’s bullpen flirted with squandering a nine-run lead.

Yelich hit a three-run homer in the second off Johan Oviedo (3-9) to break it open. Jesse Winker added a bases-clearing double in the sixth as the Brewers bounced back from a walk-off loss on Friday to end Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak.

“(Friday) night is not an ideal loss, it’s a tough one,” Yelich said. “But you’ve just got to come back and figure out how to win the next day.”

Raimel Tapia had two hits, including his third home run, for Milwaukee. Willy Adames, Blake Perkins and Brian Anderson had two hits apiece for the Brewers.

Oviedo came in having allowed more than three runs just once in his last nine starts. He didn’t have his best stuff against the surging Brewers. Yelich’s 422-foot shot over the right-field seats in the second highlighted a four-run outburst by Milwaukee. Oviedo stayed in to give Pittsburgh’s bullpen a break a night after it had to cover 5 2/3 innings. He left after five innings, giving up a season-high eight runs on nine hits, with three walks and a strikeout.

“(Oviedo) battled being in the (strike) zone, a lot of deep counts,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We were hoping to get him through the sixth there. Just the command of the fastball was not very good.”

The Pirates trailed by nine before a six-run eighth that included Suwinski’s 17th homer of the season that brought a sellout crowd to life. A 34-minute rain delay put a dint in the momentum and the Brewers held on to improve to 6-3 during a 10-game road trip that wraps up Sunday.

BUSH RELEASED

Milwaukee designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment less than 24 hours after surrendering Carlos Santana’s walk-off homer on Friday.

The 37-year-old Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. He went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds (low back inflammation) remains on the 10-day injured list despite being eligible to come off on Friday. General manager Ben Cherington said Saturday that he’s hopeful Reynolds is “not far away” before adding, “we will wait for him to tell us.” ... 2B Ji-Hwan Bae exited the game late with a left heel injury.

UP NEXT

The series wraps on Sunday when Milwaukee’s Colin Rea (4-4, 4.57 ERA) faces Pittsburgh’s Rich Hill (7-7, 4.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports