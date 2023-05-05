Giants host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (18-13, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-17, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Sean Manaea (0-1, 7.85 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -144, Giants +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco is 13-17 overall and 7-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 6-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee is 18-13 overall and 9-7 in road games. The Brewers have a 6-2 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has nine home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .258 for the Brewers. Brian Anderson is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Sean Manaea: day-to-day (knee), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .