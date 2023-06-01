Blue Jays and Brewers play in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (29-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-27, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -197, Brewers +167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Toronto has gone 14-10 at home and 29-27 overall. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .265.

Milwaukee has a 29-26 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Brewers have an 8-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 home runs, 13 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .329 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .251 batting average, and has seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. Owen Miller is 11-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .307 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .194 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .