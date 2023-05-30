Brewers visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (28-25, first in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-26, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-2, 4.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -155, Brewers +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 28-26 record overall and a 13-9 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 16-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has a 28-25 record overall and a 12-13 record in road games. The Brewers have an 11-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 37 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 11-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .254 batting average, and has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 24 RBI. Owen Miller is 10-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .296 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Owen Miller: day-to-day (forearm), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .