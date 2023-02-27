Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Nets

Milwaukee Bucks (43-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (34-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.3 points per game.

The Nets are 24-15 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn ranks second in the league shooting 38.8% from downtown, led by Day’Ron Sharpe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 24-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 6-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 118-100 on Dec. 24. Kevin Durant scored 24 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 assists. Cameron Thomas is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 118.9 points, 53.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

