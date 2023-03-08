Brooklyn plays Milwaukee on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (37-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nets take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 28-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Meyers Leonard shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 26-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has an 18-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 118-104 on March 1, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nicolas Claxton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 26.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (neck), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (illness), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .