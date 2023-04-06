Bucks clinch NBA’s best record, beat Bulls 105-92

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-92. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, starting in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up the top seed in the NBA playoffs, beating the Chicago Bulls 105-92 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out before the game because of right knee soreness. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists against Washington on Tuesday night.

Brook Lopez had 26 points, point guard Jrue Holiday added 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds and Jevon Carter had 16 points in a starting role. Khris Middleton started for the Bucks, but played just eight minutes before exiting with right knee soreness. He was 0 for 3 from the floor.

Milwaukee improved to 58-22, fighting back from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit. The Bucks lead fellow Eastern Conference foe Boston by three games with two games remaining.

CLIPPERS 125, LAKERS 118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers improved their playoff seeding chances with a win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.

The Lakers had already clinched at least a play-in spot, but are trying to finish in the top six and earn one of the guaranteed postseason spots. The Clippers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers.

James had 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers for the Lakers, who were closing out a back-to-back. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won four in a row and seven of eight.

CELTICS 97, RAPTORS 93

BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help Boston hold on for a victory over Toronto.

With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston.

A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the Celtics played without three starters. All-Star Jayson Tatum (bruised left hip), Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back stiffness) all got the night off on the second night of the back-to-back.

The Raptors (40-40) fell a game behind eighth-place Atlanta (41-39) in the standings. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds.

MAVERICKS 123, KINGS 119

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 of his 31 points during a second-half rally, and Dallas stayed in the race for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with a victory over Sacramento.

Luka Doncic had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks (38-42) matched Oklahoma City’s record for the 10th seed in the West with two games remaining.

The Thunder own the tiebreaker, so Dallas, which reached the West finals last year, needs at least one Oklahoma City loss to have a chance at another playoff run.

Facing the brink of postseason elimination with a loss, the Mavericks rallied from 13 points down in the third quarter, when Irving started and finished a 12-0 run with 3-pointers for an 82-78 lead.

Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 24 points, had the other two 3s on the run as Doncic and Irving won for the fifth time in 16 games together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn.

PELICANS 138, GRIZZLIES 131, OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Herbert Jones scored a career-high 35 points and New Orleans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Memphis and clinch a play-in spot.

Jones’ fast-break dunk capped a decisive 10-0 run to open the extra period. The surge started with a pair of 3s by Trey Murphy III, who hit seven 3s in the game and finished with 30 points.

The Pelicans combined to hit 21 3s, including five by Jones, who is known more as a defender than a scorer and was left wide open on several of his perimeter baskets.

CJ McCollum hit six from deep and finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram overcame a slow start and hit a slew of clutch shots to wind up with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

NETS 123, PISTONS 108

DETROIT (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Brooklyn moved to the verge of a playoff spot by beating Detroit.

Former Pistons guard Spencer Dinwiddie shot 1 for 10 from the floor but matched his career high with 16 assists for the Nets (44-36), who won for the fourth time in five games. They need one more victory or loss by Miami (42-37) to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Joe Harris had 18 points on six 3-pointers, all in Brooklyn’s 47-point first quarter.

R.J. Hampton had a career-high 27 points for Detroit, which has lost 22 of its last 23 games. Jaden Ivey had 23 points and 10 assists.

KNICKS 138, PACERS 129

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 39 points, one shy of his career high, and Quentin Grimes had a career-high 36 in New York’s victory over Indiana.

Obi Toppin added 32 points and the Knicks shot 52%. Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Jalen Smith scored 19 points for Indiana, T.J. McConnell had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin 17. McConnell had 12 assists.

The Knicks had a 52-37 rebounding edge.

HAWKS 134, WIZARDS 116

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young returned after missing one game with the flu and scored 25 points and had 16 assists to help Atlanta overwhelm short-handed Washington.

With the win, the Hawks achieved a modest milestone as they prepare for the postseason. The Hawks (41-39) ended a streak of 33 games being within 1 game of .500.

The Nets defeated the Pistons and guaranteed that the Hawks cannot finish as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will be in the conference play-in tournament for the second straight season. Atlanta holds the No. 8 seed and has a one-game lead over No. 9 Toronto.

