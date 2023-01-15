Indiana takes on Milwaukee on 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (23-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup against Milwaukee after losing three in a row.

The Bucks have gone 15-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the NBA with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.6 offensive boards.

The Pacers are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers with 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Portis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Buddy Hield is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 18 points. Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 51.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Pacers: Myles Turner: out (back), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Goga Bitadze: out (illness), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .