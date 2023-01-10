AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Indiana visits New York after Brunson’s 44-point showing

By The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

Indiana Pacers (23-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Indiana Pacers after Jalen Brunson scored 44 points in the New York Knicks’ 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks are 13-10 against conference opponents. New York averages 114.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Pacers are 16-9 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 5-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 109-106 on Dec. 18. Brunson scored 30 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 24.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Brunson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Young and the Hawks

  • Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

  • Bucks come from 17 down, stop Knicks' four-game win streak

  • New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

    • Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

    INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (finger).

    Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (shoulder), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.