Memphis visits Milwaukee after Jackson’s 40-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (50-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ 138-131 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks are 32-8 in home games. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The Grizzlies are 15-24 on the road. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 8.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 142-101 on Dec. 16. Morant scored 25 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jackson is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.4 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (ankle), Xavier Tillman: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (hip), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (foot/ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .