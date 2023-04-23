Miami hosts Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (58-24, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -4; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 121-99 on April 22 led by 30 points from Jimmy Butler, while Khris Middleton scored 23 points for the Bucks.

The Heat are 24-28 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Bucks are 35-17 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee averages 116.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.4 points for the Heat. Gabe Vincent is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brook Lopez is averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (glute), Victor Oladipo: day to day (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand), Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .