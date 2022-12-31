Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo’s 43-point showing

Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee scores 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 9-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 32.1 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 47.6% and averaging 22.2 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 50.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), George Hill: out (illness), Jrue Holiday: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Taj Gibson: out (groin), Bradley Beal: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .