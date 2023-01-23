Bucks to get Antetokounmpo, Middleton back against Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Cleveland. Antetokounmpo will not play against Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Buck s are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said both forwards will play, barring a setback in warmups.

Antetokounmpo missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hasn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee.

