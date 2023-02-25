Antetokounmpo has knee issue, Bucks win 13th straight

Milwaukee Bucks' Jae Crowder gestures after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks' Jae Crowder gestures after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter with a right knee issue to spoil his rapid return from a sprained wrist, but the Milwaukee Bucks still trounced the Miami Heat 128-99 on Friday night for their 13th consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo was in the starting lineup just four days after heading to New York to have his right wrist examined. The two-time MVP was on the floor late in the first quarter when he passed the ball and immediately motioned to the bench as the Bucks called a timeout to enable him to head to the locker room.

Bucks officials said in the second quarter that Antetokounmpo had knocked knees with an opponent and wouldn’t return to the game. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in just six minutes.

The Bucks still had no trouble extending the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. The Bucks pulled ahead for good four minutes into the game and rolled to their most lopsided victory of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jrue Holiday scored 24 points, and Bobby Portis had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a sprained right medial collateral ligament that caused him to miss 11 games.

Jae Crowder, acquired at the trade deadline, made his 2022-23 debut and had nine points in 16 minutes. Crowder hadn’t played at all for Phoenix this season as the Suns attempted to deal him.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami.

KNICKS 115, WIZARDS 109

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Randle matched his career high with 46 points and the New York Knicks overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 on Friday night.

Jalen Brunson broke a 109-all tie with a bank shot in traffic with 42.1 seconds remaining, and the Knicks held on.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each scored 23 points for Washington.

BULLS 131, NETS 87

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and Chicago drubbed Brooklyn to snap a six-game skid.

Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. The Nets lost by their biggest margin this season.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 22 points.

HAWKS 136, CAVALIERS 119

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 34 points and Atlanta beat Cleveland in its first game under interim coach Joe Prunty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawks played their first game since coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday. The team had three practices, including a shootaround session on Friday morning, under Prunty, who had been McMillan’s lead assistant.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 33 points.

HORNETS 121, TIMBERWOLVES 113

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and the dagger 3-pointer down the stretch to lead Charlotte past Minnesota.

Gordon Hayward added a season-high 27 points and 13 rebounds and P.J. Washington had in 20 points for the Hornets. They won their third straight overall and stopped a seven-game road skid.

Bell bested Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards in a battle of two of the top three picks in the 2020 draft. Edwards had 29 points and eight rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports