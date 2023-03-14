AP NEWS
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Phoenix after 46-point performance

By The Associated PressMarch 14, 2023 GMT

Milwaukee Bucks (49-19, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (37-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Phoenix Suns after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 46 points in the Bucks’ 133-124 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are 22-11 in home games. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.7.

The Bucks have gone 21-13 away from home. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 104-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 30.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Brook Lopez is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

    • INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

    Bucks: Joe Ingles: out (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

